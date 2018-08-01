Police in Adamawa stalls peaceful protest by CAN over spate of insecurity

The Police in Adamawa State stalled a peaceful protest organised by the state Christian Association of Nigeria.

The protest called by the CAN Chairman, Bishop Stephen Mamza, on Wednesday drew a large turnout from Christians who trooped to St. Theresa Catholic Church, the venue initially planned for the take-off of the procession.

CAN said the protest was to draw the government’s attention to the protection of human lives whether Christian, Muslim or Fulani.

It said the FG’s silence was disturbing because the killings have not abated.

Share this: Tweet



