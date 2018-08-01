Home News Police in Adamawa stalls peaceful protest by CAN over spate of insecurity
Police in Adamawa stalls peaceful protest by CAN over spate of insecurity
News
Nigeria
0

Police in Adamawa stalls peaceful protest by CAN over spate of insecurity

0
0
now viewing

Police in Adamawa stalls peaceful protest by CAN over spate of insecurity

now playing

Governor Tambuwal formally defects to PDP

now playing

APC National Publicity Secretary resigns from the party's position

now playing

Benue youths protest against alleged police brutality in the state

now playing

Politicians from 23 LGAs in Sokoto hold solidarity rally for Governor Tambuwal

now playing

New commander takes over Operation Lafiya Dole

The Police in Adamawa State stalled a peaceful protest organised by the state Christian Association of Nigeria.

The protest called by the CAN Chairman, Bishop Stephen Mamza, on Wednesday drew a large turnout from Christians who trooped to St. Theresa Catholic Church, the venue initially planned for the take-off of the procession.

CAN said the protest was to draw the government’s attention to the protection of human lives whether Christian, Muslim or Fulani.

It said the FG’s silence was disturbing because the killings have not abated.

Related Posts

Governor Tambuwal formally defects to PDP

TVCN 0

APC National Publicity Secretary resigns from the party’s position

TVCN 0

Benue youths protest against alleged police brutality in the state

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies