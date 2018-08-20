Police nabs cultist attempting to kill mother for money ritual

The sleepy town of Ayobo, on the outskirts of Lagos was on Sunday, greeted with the gory sight of a helpless mother whose face and skull was badly battered by her son in his morbid attempt to advance his cyber fraud business to the bloody or ritual level.

According to a statement from the police, the incident took place on the aforementioned date, at about 0830hrs, at No.2 Raji Ajanaku street, Alaja Road, Ayobo, Lagos, inside the flat the suspect,Taiwo Akinola, aged 29 years lives with his mother, Mrs Alice Iyabo Akinola and her grandchild Master Faruk, age 14 years.

“In a carefully thought out plans to kill his mother, Taiwo, said to be staunch member of the notorious Aiye confraternity, went to the victim’s provision store in front of their apartment and told his mother to meet him inside the house for an important discussion and at same time sent his nephew, Faruk to go buy him a white handkerchief and a stick of cigarette.

“As soon as the victim entered the house, the suspect attacked her, smashing her head with a plank, pressing iron and a UPS charger to ensure she didn’t survive the ferocious attack.

“When Faruk returned from the errand, he didn’t see his grandmother in the shop so he went into the house only to see the poor woman lying in a pool of blood. Shocked by what he saw, the small boy raised the alarm which attracted neighbours to the scene.

“They called the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ayobo Division who arrived the scene with his team and promptly arrested the suspect and secured the scene for further investigation by the police forensic experts attached to the Homicide section SCIID Panti, Yaba .

“The victim was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment and was found to be hanging onto life. Right now, the doctors are battling to revive Mrs Alice Akinola presently unconscious . Meanwhile the CP has paid the initial hospital cost which enabled the doctors to commence treatment.

“During a brief interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he was asked to kill his mother in order to have more money. When his room was searched, the following exhibits were recovered in it, viz: Two calabashes with one containing human skull and the other, a mixture of dark concoction, a plank perforated with nails and stained with blood, a pressing iron stained with blood, a white handkerchief with which he wanted to scoop the victim’s blood and a bottle containing oil and labelled Back To Sender”.

The Commissioner of Police has therefore called on Lagosians to rise against all forms of crime and criminality.

“The Command defeated the Badoo cult group with the help of people who provided credible and timely information to the police, the time has come to root out the street cult groups”, he stated.

He noted that complacency is not an option in the face of threat to peace and security posed by these nefarious associations.

