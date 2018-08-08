Police not involved in National Assembly invasion – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said the Nigeria Police Force was not involved in the siege on the National Assembly by security operatives.

Idris absolved the police of any blame after a closed-door meeting with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the standoff at the NASS complex reached him as a surprise and that the police would soon issue a statement in relation to the impasse.

Tuesday’s siege was mainly carried out by the SSS and lasted from the early hours of Tuesday till afternoon.

Share this: Tweet



