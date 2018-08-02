Home International Police prevent Bemba from going to his Kinshasa home
International
Image result for Police prevent Bemba from going to his Kinshasa homeOpposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba has returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo to submit his candidacy for December’s presidential election.

Bemba was scheduled to stay at his home in the wealthy Gombe district but was prevented passage for security reasons.

Bemba who returned to the country after a decade in prison for war crimes says he will instead stay in a hotel.

The former vice president and warlord is expected to file his candidacy with the electoral commission on Thursday.

Katumbi to return home

Another opposition leader in Congo, Moise Katumbi, is also set to return home on Friday after two years in exile to submit his candidacy for the election.

Both Katumbi and Bemba could be barred from contesting the election, potentially easing the way for sitting President Joseph Kabila or his chosen successor.

Katumbi left Congo in May 2016 after being accused by the government of plotting against Kabila.

He was sentenced to three years in prison the following month for real estate fraud.

