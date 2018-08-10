Home News Police report indicts former DSS boss of ‘violation of Nigerian constitution’
Police report indicts former DSS boss of 'violation of Nigerian constitution'
Police report indicts former DSS boss of ‘violation of Nigerian constitution’

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has accused Lawal Daura of gross violation of Nigerian Constitution in Tuesday’s barricade of the National Assembly by State Security Service operatives.

In a preliminary report on the controversial incident prepared for Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, Idris said Daura was working for some politicians for selfish interest, but did not name the accomplices.

He said Daura did not consult with other security agencies before ordering the siege, and questioned the validity of a security report that allegedly anticipated a violence at the parliament.

Mr Daura was sacked by Osinbajo on Tuesday afternoon and he was immediately handed over to the police for further interrogation.

