Home News Politicians from 23 LGAs in Sokoto hold solidarity rally for Governor Tambuwal
Politicians from 23 LGAs in Sokoto hold solidarity rally for Governor Tambuwal
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Politicians from 23 LGAs in Sokoto hold solidarity rally for Governor Tambuwal

0
0
now viewing

Politicians from 23 LGAs in Sokoto hold solidarity rally for Governor Tambuwal

now playing

Governor Tambuwal formally defects to PDP

now playing

APC National Publicity Secretary resigns from the party's position

now playing

Benue youths protest against alleged police brutality in the state

now playing

Police in Adamawa stalls peaceful protest by CAN over spate of insecurity

now playing

New commander takes over Operation Lafiya Dole

A large crowd has gathered in front of Sokoto state government house in anticipation of Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s defection

from the All Progressives Congress to the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Governor Tambuwal is locked in a meeting with stakeholders perfecting final arrangements towards his defection.

Politicians from the twenty three local government areas are gathered for a solidarity rally expected to take place within Sokoto metropolis as soon as the governor makes his stand public.

Related Posts

Governor Tambuwal formally defects to PDP

TVCN 0

APC National Publicity Secretary resigns from the party’s position

TVCN 0

Benue youths protest against alleged police brutality in the state

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies