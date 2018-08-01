Politicians from 23 LGAs in Sokoto hold solidarity rally for Governor Tambuwal

A large crowd has gathered in front of Sokoto state government house in anticipation of Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s defection

from the All Progressives Congress to the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Governor Tambuwal is locked in a meeting with stakeholders perfecting final arrangements towards his defection.

Politicians from the twenty three local government areas are gathered for a solidarity rally expected to take place within Sokoto metropolis as soon as the governor makes his stand public.

