Premier league-Man City recall on loan teenager to replace Bravo

Manchester city has recalled teenager on loan to replace Bravo.

Man City teenager, Aro Muric who previously was on loan to NAC Breda following Claudio’s injury to the back of his lower leg has been recalled back to the club.

Man city was left thin at that position following Joe Hart and Angus Gunn transfer to Burnley and Southampton respectively during the Premier League’s transfer window.

Man City was quick to fill the gap left by Bravo’s injury by bringing the 19-year-old goalkeeper Muric back to the club.

Technical director Hans Smulders said on the club’s site that “Having a partnership also means that you try to help each other in these situations of unforeseeable circumstances.We help Manchester City with the return of Aro and of course City Football Group helps us to solve the situation that has arisen in the goal at NAC.

“It is certainly not how we envisaged it, but I am convinced that NAC will ultimately emerge stronger from this situation.”

Muric, who is yet to make a senior appearance for City, kept a clean sheet on his league debut for NAC Breda on Saturday.

The Eredivisie side are hopeful of coming to an arrangement with City – or one of the Premier League champions’ sister clubs – about providing a replacement for Muric

