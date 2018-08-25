Home News President Buhari arrives Abuja after Sallah
President Buhari arrives Abuja after Sallah
News
Nigeria
0

President Buhari arrives Abuja after Sallah

0
0
now viewing

President Buhari arrives Abuja after Sallah

now playing

Troops arrest more than 50 bandits in Zamfara

now playing

USAID gives $26.5m to support Nigeria healthcare

now playing

Irate youths burn down police station over alleged killing by SARS

now playing

Court orders Army Chief to pay 11 million naira over illegal detention

now playing

CP Lagos tasks FSARS on adherence to directives from IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari is enroute Abuja after leaving his hometown in Daura, Katsina State where he spent the Eid-el-Kabir holidays.

The President who left this Saturday was seen off to the Umar Musa Airport by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, in company of his Deputy, Mannir Yakubu and other government officials.

Before his departure, he addressed troops of the Nigerian Army noting that he was pleased with their fight against insurgents in Zamfara, Kaduna and parts of Katsina States.

Related Posts

Troops arrest more than 50 bandits in Zamfara

TVCN 0

USAID gives $26.5m to support Nigeria healthcare

TVCN 0

Irate youths burn down police station over alleged killing by SARS

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies