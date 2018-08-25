President Buhari arrives Abuja after Sallah

President Muhammadu Buhari is enroute Abuja after leaving his hometown in Daura, Katsina State where he spent the Eid-el-Kabir holidays.

The President who left this Saturday was seen off to the Umar Musa Airport by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, in company of his Deputy, Mannir Yakubu and other government officials.

Before his departure, he addressed troops of the Nigerian Army noting that he was pleased with their fight against insurgents in Zamfara, Kaduna and parts of Katsina States.

Share this: Tweet



