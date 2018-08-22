Home Business President Buhari signs 2010 international cocoa agreement.
President Buhari signs 2010 international cocoa agreement.
Business
News
Nigeria
0

President Buhari signs 2010 international cocoa agreement.

0
0
now viewing

President Buhari signs 2010 international cocoa agreement.

now playing

Osinbajo visits Lagos, says APC remains strong despite gale of defection

now playing

Canadian refugee ruling unfair to Nigerians - Immigration lawyers

now playing

We are making steady progress towards food sufficiency - President Buhari

now playing

Muslims faithfuls celebrate sallah

now playing

INEC defends suspension of Rivers by-election

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed 2010 International Cocoa Agreement.

This comes as the Federal Executive Council approved Nigeria’s consent on the Cocoa Agreement.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity,Garba Shehu says the 2010 agreement will build on the successes of the 2001 Agreement by implementing measures to increase the income of cocoa farmers and support producers improve the cocoa economies.

He said the deal will deliver better quality of cocoa and establish economic and environmental sustainability.

Related Posts

Osinbajo visits Lagos, says APC remains strong despite gale of defection

TVCN 0

Canadian refugee ruling unfair to Nigerians – Immigration lawyers

TVCN 0

We are making steady progress towards food sufficiency – President Buhari

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies