President Buhari signs 2010 international cocoa agreement.

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed 2010 International Cocoa Agreement.

This comes as the Federal Executive Council approved Nigeria’s consent on the Cocoa Agreement.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity,Garba Shehu says the 2010 agreement will build on the successes of the 2001 Agreement by implementing measures to increase the income of cocoa farmers and support producers improve the cocoa economies.

He said the deal will deliver better quality of cocoa and establish economic and environmental sustainability.

