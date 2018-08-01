Home News President Buhari to proceed on 10-day holiday
President Buhari to proceed on 10-day holiday
President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10 working days holiday from August 3, 2018.

In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.

According to a statement from the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, while the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.

President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.

 

 

