Pro, anti govt demonstrators take to Nicaraguan streets
Pro, anti govt demonstrators take to Nicaraguan streets

Pro, anti govt demonstrators take to Nicaraguan streets

Supporters and detractors of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega took to the streets of Managua in two competing demonstrations on Saturday.

Many of the government supporters carried flags and banners calling for peace.

Anti-government demonstrators draped themselves in the blue and white colours of the Nicaraguan flag and called for justice, the release of political prisoners and for Ortega to leave office.

After months of protest, the Central American country is suffering one of the worst political crises of its history.

Proposed cuts to the pension system announced in the spring have triggered months of protests against Ortega.

He has also faced growing international condemnation for heavy-handed deployment of police and armed pro-government civilians to squash the unrest, which led to about 300 deaths.

 

