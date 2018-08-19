Home International Rescue efforts continue as death toll in India’s flood rises
Rescue efforts continue as death toll in India’s flood rises
Rescue efforts continue as death toll in India’s flood rises

Rescue efforts continue as death toll in India’s flood rises

Torrential rainfall claims one life, destroys over 40 houses in Kano

Tuface donates relief materials to Benue flood victims

We should scrap JAMB if the pass mark is low - Joshua Ajayi

Osinbajo approves N1.6 billion for flood victims

Madagascar govt warns citizens of severe floods

Image result for Rescue efforts continue as death toll in India's flood risesThe Indian Air Force has rescued a mother and child by helicopter after they got stranded on a roof in India’s flood-stricken southwestern state of Kerala.

Using boats and helicopters, India’s military have led rescue efforts to reach people in communities cut off for days by the floods.

Among those rescued on Sunday was a pregnant woman in temple town of Thrissur.

In the city of Palakkad, another 10 dead bodies were also recovered after landslides triggered by torrential rains caused widespread damage.

The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall only at one or two places of Kerala on Sunday and withdrew a red alert in several districts.

