Rohr calls for permanent stadium for Super Eagles

The Head Coach of the Nigerian Senior Men’s Team, Gernot Rohr, has called for the Super Eagles to have a permanent home ground.

Coach Rohr said this while lamenting over the state of the Abuja National Stadium.

Built in 2002 for the 8th All Africa Games the 60,000 capacity all seat stadium has been out of use for football for more than six years.

Over the period, the Eagles have been playing their international home games in Calabar, Uyo, Port-Harcourt and Kaduna.

Nigeria will host Libya in their third match in the qualifying series of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in October.

