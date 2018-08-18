Rotary club organises free health service for 1,000 Mushin residents

Rotary club of Mushin Golden has organized a free healthcare service with the theme ‘CLEAR VISION PROJECT’ for more than 1000 residents of Mushin LCDA.

The president of the club David Chidozie said was organised to give free medical check up and provide possible solutions for the young and old .

He also added that the screening would cover free eye test, free eye medication, free reading glasses, BMI and others to ensure that the people understand their health status.

They where also given drugs.

