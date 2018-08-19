Russia aids UN operations on Golan heights

Russia is helping the United Nations resume peacekeeping operations on the Golan Heights.

Russia has deployed four outposts along the demilitarized zone east of the Golan Heights after the Syrian government forces retook its borders with Israel from the hands of extremists last month.

It is planning to add four more in the region.

The Russian military says the deployment is to maintain stability in the region while mediating the decades-long hostilities between the region’s arch-foes.

The Russian military police forces sent to the outposts have helped the UN peacekeepers to fully resume their patrols in and around the Syria-held parts along the Golan Heights

The Russian side will also provide “all possible aid” to the UN side until the latter fully resumes its operations in the demilitarized zone.

Share this: Tweet



