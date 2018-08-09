Home News Sack of former DSS boss, a unanimous decision – Presidency
The Presidency says the sacking of the Director-General of the Directorate of State Security, DSS was a unanimous decision between President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The clarification was made by the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, at the briefing after this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

The controversial invasion of the national Assembly on Tuesday by DSS personnel, had caused quite a stir in the polity, especially with the Acting President Yemi osinbajo condemning the act and denying ever giving a directive for such an action to be carried out

The fall out from this, was the sack of the Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, by the Acting president for carrying out decisions beyond his brief and the immediate instatement of the most senior Director of the Agency, Matthew Seiyefa, as Director-General in an acting capacity

Speculations have been rife about whether President Buhari was privy to and in support of such a decision considering the perceived closeness between him and the dismissed former DG DSS

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim idris has distanced himself from the invasion of the National Assembly Complex, insisting that police personnel did not in anyway participate in the act

The Acting President has assured Nigerians that all persons within Law Enforcement who participated in the travesty brought upon the National Assembly will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action

