Liverpool secured their second successive victory at the start of the Premier League season by beating hard-working Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

James Milner gave Liverpool the lead with a penalty after Mohamed Salah was brought down by Mamadou Sakho in the closing seconds of the first half.

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off with 15 minutes left after he brought down Salah in the box 18.

Sadio Mane wrapped up the points in injury time for Liverpool.

