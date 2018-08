Former Cameroon captain and Barcelona star, Samuel Eto’o has signed for Qatar Sports Club.

The Qatari top-flight club announced the signing and plans to unveil the player soon.

The 37-year-old moves to Qatar after leaving Turkish club Konyaspor by mutual consent.

He joins other legendary players like Spain’s Xavi Hernandez and Holland’s Wesley Sneijder in the Qatari league.

