Saraki condemns DSS action, says Senate ready to reconvene over INEC

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has addressed a World Press Conference at the National Assembly The conference comes a day after officials of the State Services laid a siege on the assembly complex.

Saraki condemned the action of the security operatives and described it as “an assault” on the nation’s democracy.

He said the barricade was a show of shame, which should not have happened.

He added that the incident was an act of cowardice by those who sought to execute an illegal impeachment without the backing of the law.

Senate ready to reconvene

Meanwhile, Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that the 8th Senate was ready to reconvene to consider the N242b INEC budget currently pending before it.

Saraki disclosed this during a World Press Conference on Wednesday on the aftermath of the siege on the national Assembly by operatives of the DSS.

Reacting to questions from newsmen after the official briefing, Saraki said that the National Assembly was committed to the smooth running of the government and would not do anything that will negatively affect the operations of government.

He argued that the Senate in recognition of the importance of the INEC budget, had scheduled a meeting with the leadership of the Commission on Tuesday but the planned meeting was botched by the siege on the National Assembly.

His words: “We want to reassure Nigerians that, on our part, we remain committed to working for a country governed by the rule of law. Our desire is to have a society where there will be equity and justice, not oppression.

“We stand committed to doing our utmost as lawmakers to ensure that the responsibility and functionality of governance are met. Although we are on annual break, we are daily reviewing the situation and are alive to the responsibility to take action as necessary.

“Unfortunately, yesterday’s shutdown prevented us from meeting with INEC, as scheduled, to address their request. We will continue to do all to ensure a smooth and successful 2019 election.

“In the spirit of that we also appeal to Mr. President to sign the new 2018 Electoral Act Amendment Bill in line with his recommendations, which has been sent for his assent.

Blames Executive for delay in Election budget

Saraki however knocked the executive for failing to bring the budget since January knowing fully that there would be an election in 2019.

As at the time of filing this report, the National Assembly leadership is already meeting with the INEC management over its budget.

