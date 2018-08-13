Home News Saraki meets Obasanjo behind closed door in Abeokuta
Saraki meets Obasanjo behind closed door in Abeokuta
Saraki meets Obasanjo behind closed door in Abeokuta

Saraki meets Obasanjo behind closed door in Abeokuta

Image result for Saraki holds meets Obasanjo behind closed door in AbeokutaSenate President, Bukola Saraki has visited former President, Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential Library Residence in Abeokuta.

The visit to the former President comes barely a week after the National Assembly was invaded by men of the Department of State Service.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting that lasted for about forty- five minutes behind closed doors, Saraki said he came to fulfill his promise to the former President whom he promised to visit his library; since he missed the inauguration of the Presidential library in 2017.

But speculation has it that his visit may not be unconnected with his next political move and the present situation at the National Assembly.

