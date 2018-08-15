Home News Saraki must relinquish his position, APC insists
Saraki must relinquish his position, APC insists
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Saraki must relinquish his position, APC insists

0
0
now viewing

Saraki must relinquish his position, APC insists

now playing

30-foot container kills two persons along Ibadan-Lagos expressway

now playing

TVC's Ovieteme George wins NCDMB award for Oil & Gas report

now playing

Updated: El-Rufai proposes N155b budget for 2019

now playing

Kaduna Assembly elects new deputy Speaker, declares defectors' seat vacant

now playing

No automatic ticket for APC aspirants towards 2019 elections - Bola Tinubu

Image result for Oshiomhole meets APC lawmakersThe National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has met with the party caucus in the National Assembly to evolve strategies towards reconvening the two chambers of the legislature.

Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole also added that the APC has a clear majority in the senate with 56 senators, therefore the party would not allow itself be subjected to the rule of the minority as exemplified by Senate President Bukola Saraki’s leadership of the upper chamber.

After the meeting, members who spoke to press says it is imperative for the national assembly to reconvene as soon as possible to allow for urgent matters.

Related Posts

30-foot container kills two persons along Ibadan-Lagos expressway

TVCN 0

TVC’s Ovieteme George wins NCDMB award for Oil & Gas report

TVCN 0

Updated: El-Rufai proposes N155b budget for 2019

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies