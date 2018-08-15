Saraki must relinquish his position, APC insists

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has met with the party caucus in the National Assembly to evolve strategies towards reconvening the two chambers of the legislature.

Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole also added that the APC has a clear majority in the senate with 56 senators, therefore the party would not allow itself be subjected to the rule of the minority as exemplified by Senate President Bukola Saraki’s leadership of the upper chamber.

After the meeting, members who spoke to press says it is imperative for the national assembly to reconvene as soon as possible to allow for urgent matters.

