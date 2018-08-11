Home News Saraki’s allegations on NASS invasion unsubstantiated – Oshiomhole
Image result for Saraki's allegations about NASS invasion unsubstantiated - OshiomholeNational Chairman of the All Progressives Congress party, Adams Oshiomole has described the recent siege on the national assembly as an unsuccessful attempt to paint the presidency black.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, Oshiomole said the Senate President made unsubstantiated allegations to the effect that the event of last Tuesday was an attempt to carry out an illegal impeachment.

He added that the event is under investigation, and the truth about what happened in the national assembly will soon be revealed.

Call for Saraki’s impeachment

APC Youth in Kaduna state want the party’s national leadership to push for the removal of Bukola Saraki as President of the senate.

They took their demand to the party’s secretariat in the state capital, where they tried to persuade that Godswill Akpabio, becomes Nigeria’s number three citizen.

They believe Saraki’s defection shows he no longer has the moral justification to remain as the senate president.

