Senate President, Bukola Saraki announces intention to run for 2019 presidency

Senate President Bukola Saraki has finally announced his intent to contest in the 2019 Presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He made the declaration this Thursday while delivering a speech at a forum organised for young political actors in Abuja.

While giving his reasons, Saraki disclosed his intention to engage the young people actively in government and the private sector if he is elected.

The Senate President who reeled out current challenges facing the country insisted that he has what it takes to tackle the issues and secure inclusive growth for Nigerians.

He’s declaration comes a day after another PDP Senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso also announced his intention to run for President.

