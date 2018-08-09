Senate President calls for investigation into National Assembly invasion.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for a thorough investigation into Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly by security operatives.

At a news conference in Abuja, Saraki also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the recently amended Electoral Act into law ahead of the 2019 general election.

Twenty four hours after the invasion of the National Assembly by security personnel, Senate President, Bukola Saraki is formally reacting to what he calls a brazen assault on Nigeria’s democracy.

Opposition party legislators from both chambers and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, are on hand to give Saraki the moral and numerical support.

He qualifies the blockade as an act of cowardice by those desperate to upturn his leadership through illegal means.

He hails the bravery of his colleagues who dared the security men to keep watch over both chambers of the National Assembly, and charges Nigerians to continue to hold government accountable for all its actions and inactions

The Senate President stresses the need for government bodies, especially security agencies, against to be apolitical if Nigeria’s democracy is to be strengthened.

The Senate President also debunks claims that he stage-managed the invasion

While expressing National Assembly”s readiness to always place the people first, Saraki urges President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the recent amendment to the Electoral Act into law.

Saraki is happy at the prompt action taken by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo in sacking the head of DSS, Lawal Daura.

Saraki insists he is not desperate to hold on to power and will be pleased to quit as Senate President if the required two-thirds majority of the 109 Senators sign that he be removed

