Senate President, Kwara State Governor dumps APC for PDP
Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, have officially dumped the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party.

Saraki announced his defection on his twitter handle and also released a statement personally signed by him

Governor Ahmed, in his statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Muideen Akorede, said he defected, after consultations with his people.

The move by the duo, had long been expected, after the defection of other senators and house of representatives members from the state.

