Serena sets up Venus clash at US Open

Serena Williams set up another meeting with sister Venus after a straight-sets win over Carina Witthoft at the US Open on Wednesday.

Serena, who missed the grand slam last year due to the birth of her daughter, was too good for Witthoft 6-2 6-2 in the second round on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

That saw the 23-time grand slam champion move into a third-round clash with Venus, with the sisters to meet for a 30th time in their illustrious careers.

Serena holds a 17-12 win-loss record against Venus, including winning their past five meetings at majors.

Witthoft pushed Serena on serve during the first set of their encounter, including breaking in the fifth game.

But Serena broke at will, Witthoft struggling to hold serve as the 36-year-old American grabbed the opening set.

With her first-serve percentage rising, Serena took control in the second set with a break for a 4-2 lead.

A forehand return winner set up match point for Serena in the eighth game and her victory was sealed when Witthoft sent a forehand into the net.

