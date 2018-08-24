Home International Serena Williams aims for record equaling slam tittle at U.S open
Serena Williams aims for record equaling slam tittle at U.S open
International
Tennis
World News
0

Serena Williams aims for record equaling slam tittle at U.S open

0
0
now viewing

Serena Williams aims for record equaling slam tittle at U.S open

now playing

Serena Williams seeded 17th at U.S. Open

now playing

Trump signs defense policy bill with watered-down China measures

now playing

Oil gains after monthly Saudi output unexpectedly drops

now playing

U.S. says 463 migrant parents may have been deported without kids

now playing

Trump sits down with Putin after denouncing past U.S. policy on Russia

With only 2 days away before the U.S. Open begins, Serena Williams is aiming for a record equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner is seeking her sixth trophy in New York and is seeded 17th.

After being handed a difficult path to the final where she was drawn on Thursday in the same quarter as older sister Venus and world number one Simona Halep, Serena will start her campaign against Polish world number 60 Magda Linette and could face Venus in the third round before a possible fourth-round showdown with Romanian top seed Halep.

Holder Sloane Stephens meets Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina in the first round and could face former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the third.

She could also face Belgian 15th seed Elise Mertens in the fourth and seventh-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

Defending men’s champion and top seed Rafael Nadal, who last year won his third title at Flushing Meadows, will play fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the first round.

French Open champion Nadal could face South Africa’s Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson, the fifth seed, in the last eight in what would be a rematch of the 2017 U.S. Open final.

Men’s second seed Roger Federer, who won the last of his five U.S. Open titles in 2008, is in the same quarter as twice champion and sixth-seeded Serb Novak Djokovic.

Federer will start against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka with Australian Nick Kyrgios, the 30th seed, a possible third round opponent.

Wimbledon champion Djokovic, who could face Federer in the quarter-finals, will start against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Related Posts

Serena Williams seeded 17th at U.S. Open

TVCN 0

Trump signs defense policy bill with watered-down China measures

TVCN 0

Oil gains after monthly Saudi output unexpectedly drops

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies