SON raids markets, uncovers imported Sugar rebagging syndicate
SON raids markets, uncovers imported Sugar rebagging syndicate

Image result for Imported Sugar rebaggingThe Standards Organisation of Nigeria has embarked on a nationwide enforcement operation to curb the spate of unfortified and impure sugar in the Nigerian markets.

The enforcement raids which were carried out simultaneously across the country, swooping on various markets.

Operatives of the standards agency uncovered some shops found to be stocked with sugar branded as Dangote Sugar and the shop owners claiming they are original but were found to fake laboratory analysis of the product.

More than 430 bags of sugar valued at N7mm were evacuated from 17 shops at the Iddo Market Area.

Similar raids were carried out in Kano, Kwara, Oyo, Kebbi and parts of Lagos state including Ajah, Amuwo Odofin, and the mile 12 markets where substantial numbers of bags of suspected unfortified imported sugar were discovered, seized and evacuated by operatives of the standards agency.

