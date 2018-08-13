South Korean varsity honours Aisha Buhari with PhD

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree at the Sun Moon University, South Korea.

Buhari shared photos of her conferment ceremony on her verified Instagram handle.

She captioned the photos: “With gratitude to God for an honour done to me by the governing Council of Sun Moon University, South Korea for being decorated today with a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration (Honoris Causa).

“My gratitude goes to the President of the University, Dr. Sun-Jo Hwang and the entire for this honour. I dedicate this honour to all Nigerian women and children.”

