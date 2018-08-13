Home News South Korean varsity honours Aisha Buhari with PhD
South Korean varsity honours Aisha Buhari with PhD
News
Nigeria
0

South Korean varsity honours Aisha Buhari with PhD

0
0
now viewing

South Korean varsity honours Aisha Buhari with PhD

now playing

Aisha Buhari urges states to implement maternal, newborn , child health week

now playing

Aisha Buhari honoured in South Korea

now playing

Vanguard Awards: Aisha Buhari, five govs recognised for excellence

Aisha Buhari -TVC
now playing

Kidney diseases : Aisha Buhari calls for database on screened patients

now playing

Aisha Buhari advocates reduction in Maternal Mortality

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree at the Sun Moon University, South Korea.

Buhari shared photos of her conferment ceremony on her verified Instagram handle.

She captioned the photos: “With gratitude to God for an honour done to me by the governing Council of Sun Moon University, South Korea for being decorated today with a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration (Honoris Causa).

“My gratitude goes to the President of the University, Dr. Sun-Jo Hwang and the entire for this honour. I dedicate this honour to all Nigerian women and children.”

Related Posts

Aisha Buhari urges states to implement maternal, newborn , child health week

TVCN 1

Aisha Buhari honoured in South Korea

TVCN 0

Vanguard Awards: Aisha Buhari, five govs recognised for excellence

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies