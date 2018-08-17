Sowore’s party, 22 others receive certificates of registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has formally presented certificates of registration to the twenty three newly registered political parties. Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, asked the parties to play by the rules and ensure equity and justice for all members.

Correspondent Joke Adisa reports that with the official presentation of certificates to 23 newly registered political parties, Nigeria now has 91 political parties, all of whom are to participate in the 2019 general election.

INEC Chairman admonishes the new parties to pay by the rules and enshrine internal democracy.

Responding, the political parties assure the Commission and Nigerians of their readiness to make a difference in the country’s political space.

Already, INEC is seeking stricter conditions for party registration but the new political parties believe Nigeria needs more of them.

INEC bars newly registered parties

With the exception of the Osun state governorship election in September, INEC said the new political parties are by law, qualified to contest elections especially next year’s polls and have the same status as the 68 before them.

Among the new parties are Advanced Alliance Party, African Action Congress, Save Nigeria Congress, Nigeria for Democracy, Peoples Coalition Party as well as Reform and Advancement Party.

Others include Change Nigeria Party, Allied Peoples Movement, Youth Party, We The People Nigeria, YES Electorate Solidarity and Alliance for Social Democrats.

