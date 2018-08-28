Stakeholders urge FG to invest Agric genetic research

An appeal has gone to the federal government and other major stakeholders in Nigeria to invest in Agricultural genetic research in order to boost the number of improved indigenous animal breed.

Professor Salako made this appeal during the presentation of certificate of registration of FUNAAB improved indigenous chicken breed by the National centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology to Professor Olufunmilayo Adebambo.

For years, Nigeria has been dependent on foreign improved breeds of chicken to get the required amount of eggs and meat in commercial quantity and this has led to spending more than 18 million dollars annually.

Worried by this development, a team of local researchers led by Professor Olufunmilayo Adebambo of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta started work on local chicken and she eventually came up with the improved breed.

Commenting on this national achievement, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Kolawole Salako said this is the first indigenous Chicken breed developed by Nigerians.

On her part, the lead researcher said the project was supported by Bill and Melinda Gate foundation, urging government and local foundation to support research works in Nigeria.

She also noted that Nigeria needs more National Poultry breeding centres, urging the federal government to do the needful.

While presenting the certificate of registration, the representative of the National centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology noted that the project was a major breakthrough in animal breeding in Nigeria, urging

researchers to continue to bring new things on board.

