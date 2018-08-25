Super Eagles coach invites three uncapped players for nations cup qualifier

The Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has invited three previously uncapped players for the 2019 Africa Cup of nations qualifier between Nigeria and Seychelles holding next month.

The three new additions to the Eagles are defenders, Jamiu Collins of SC Paderbon in the German Bundesliga Two, former Arsenal man, Semilogo Ajayi of Rotherham in the English Championship and attacker, Samuel Kalu of Bordeaux in the French Ligue Un.

Coach Rohr has also called up three players he left out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Henry Onyekuru of Everton on loan at Galatasaray in Turkey, Kelechi Nwakali and Ola Aina.

