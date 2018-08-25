Home Football Super Eagles coach invites three uncapped players for nations cup qualifier
Super Eagles coach invites three uncapped players for nations cup qualifier
Football
News
Nigeria
Sports
0

Super Eagles coach invites three uncapped players for nations cup qualifier

0
0
now viewing

Super Eagles coach invites three uncapped players for nations cup qualifier

now playing

Super Falcons play Gambia in nations cup qualifiers

Mikel -Moses -TVC
now playing

W'Cup Qualifier: Mikel, Ighalo, Mose return in Rohr's 23-Man list

now playing

Super Eagles shift focus to Cameroon clash

now playing

I'm not under pressure on selection for Bafana Bafana tie - Rohr

now playing

Joel Bazee doubtful for London friendlies

The Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has invited three previously uncapped players for the 2019 Africa Cup of nations qualifier between Nigeria and Seychelles holding next month.

The three new additions to the Eagles are defenders, Jamiu Collins of SC Paderbon in the German Bundesliga Two, former Arsenal man, Semilogo Ajayi of Rotherham in the English Championship and attacker, Samuel Kalu of Bordeaux in the French Ligue Un.

Coach Rohr has also called up three players he left out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Henry Onyekuru of Everton on loan at Galatasaray in Turkey, Kelechi Nwakali and Ola Aina.

Related Posts

Super Falcons play Gambia in nations cup qualifiers

TVCN 0
Mikel -Moses -TVC

W’Cup Qualifier: Mikel, Ighalo, Mose return in Rohr’s 23-Man list

TVCN 0

Super Eagles shift focus to Cameroon clash

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies