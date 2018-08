Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi is pleased to have signed a new long-term contractwith Arsenal.

The 22 year old joins Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka who also signed new deals this year at Arsenal.

Iwobi joined Arsenal since he was six years old and already has 98 first-team appearances. Iwobi scored a sudden death penalty for Arsenal in the 6-5 penalty win over Chelsea last Wednesday.

Share this: Tweet