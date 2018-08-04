Home Football Super Falconets urged to show class at 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France
Super Falconets urged to show class at 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France
Super Falconets urged to show class at 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France

Super Falconets urged to show class at 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France

Super Falconets midfielder, Ngozi Okobi has urged the Falconets to prove their class at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France.

The 9th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup tournament holds from the 5th-24th of August in France.

Nigeria’s Falconets will play Haiti, China and Germany in Group D of the tournament.

The Falconets have reached the finals (Germany 2010 and Canada 2014) of the competition twice losing on those occasion to Germany.

They also finished third at the 2012 edition of the tournament.

