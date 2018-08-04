Home International Suspected Rebels Attack Eastern Congo City, Kidnap 15
Suspected Rebels Attack Eastern Congo City, Kidnap 15
Suspected Rebels Attack Eastern Congo City, Kidnap 15

Suspected Rebels Attack Eastern Congo City, Kidnap 15

Congo declares new Ebola outbreak in eastern province

Congo's parliament to consider legal protection for ex-presidents

Congo President Kabila not seeking a third term: DRC Prime Minister

Congo police kill protester in church-led march against Kabila

Congo forces clash with renegade colonel in eastern city of Bukavu

Suspected Rebels kidnapped 15 people after an attack on the North-Eastern City of Beni in Congo, the Mayor said on Saturday.

The rebels launched the attack on Thursday evening but were pushed back by the army, said Mayor Nyonyi Bwanakawa.

They abducted 15 people as they retreated, he said.

The Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan rebel group that has operated in the region since 1995, are believed to be behind the attack and kidnapping.

The group is responsible for the deaths of more than 1,500 people and 800 kidnappings since 2014, according to local civil society organisations.

 

