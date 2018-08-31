Home News Taraba NUJ protest victimization of members by security operatives, politicians
Taraba NUJ protest victimization of members by security operatives, politicians
The National Union of Journalists, Taraba state chapter have joined their counterparts in the country to protest the victimization of their members by security operatives and politicians

The state Chairman, Jovita Shafe who led members of the union said intimidation of journalists has become worrisome and unbearable.

The peaceful rally that lasted two hours terminated at government house where they transmitted a petition to the authority.

Receiving the protest letter, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, Hassan  Mijinyawa said journalists were stakeholders in entrenching the core values of democracy, urging them to step up their game.

Other journalists who spoke during the process want Oyo government to compensate Yinka Ayefele for the demolition of his Music House.

