Texas 8th grader dies after medical emergency during practice

An 8th grader of the Crowley Independent School District, Texas has been confirmed dead after experiencing a medical emergency during a football practice.

Kyrell McBride-Johnson, 13 was said to have became unresponsive during practice on Wednesday,August the 22nd prompting coaches to perform CPR.

In a letter written to the parents by the Crowley Independent School District Superintendent Michael McFarland, he said first responders transported Kyrell to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Star-Telegram report, it said the District spokesman Anthony Kirchner said that they do not yet know the exact cause of death.

“The entire Crowley ISD community is incredibly saddened by this tragedy and the loss of this young life. We do not yet know what caused Kyrell’s passing, but our priority right now is to provide support and care to the family, friends and educators who knew and loved him,”

The last scholastic football player to die in Texas is believed to be a high school freshman who collapsed at practice last September in the town of Emory, about 75 miles east of Dallas.

