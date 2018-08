Ondo state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Ade Adetimehin has debunked claims by a group known as ‘the mandate’ that there is division in the state chapter of the party.

Adetimehin described the claim of the group as baseless and uncalled for.

The mandate group at a news conference addressed by Micheal Olorunfemi, appealed to the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole to wade into the crisis.

