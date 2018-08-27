Thierry Henry set to turn down role to become head coach

Thierry Henry set to turn down Bordeaux head coach role

According to reports, Henry has concerns over the availability of funds and a lack of clarity over the ownership of the Ligue 1 club – which is presently in takeover negotiations with Miami-based investment fund General American Capital Partners (GACP).

The Ligue 1 side recently suspended manager Gus Poyet after he labelled the club “a disgrace” following the sale of striker Gaetan Laborde to Montpellier without his knowledge.

The club also sold star man Malcom to Barcelona for £36m over the summer, and Henry is understood to have misgivings over guaranteed future investments in the first-team squad.

Importantly, neither Henry nor the club has confirmed that negotiations have broken down, but at this stage it appears unlikely that his first job in management will be at Bordeaux.

