Third mainland bridge re-opens for vehicular movement
Third mainland bridge re-opens for vehicular movement
News
Nigeria
Third mainland bridge re-opens for vehicular movement

The Lagos State Government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge which was temporarily closed for Investigative Maintenance Test would be reopened by 5pm on Sunday, today.

The State Government, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr Taiwo Salaam, said the decision to reopen the bridge earlier than announced followed the completion of the test by engineers.

The government also thanked motorists and residents for their cooperation and patience while the closure lasted.

The State Government, in partnership with the Federal Government, had temporarily shut the bridge for the Investigative Maintenance Test with the closure initially scheduled to last from midnight of last Thursday to midnight of Sunday.

