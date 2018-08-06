Third Mainland bridge repair: Lagos seeks cooperation of commuters

The Lagos State government has again reminded commuters plying the third mainland bridge to cooperate with traffic officers during the closure of the bridge for repairs this month.

The permanent secretary of the ministry of transportation, Taiwo Salam, said this while fielding questions from journalists in Lagos.

Salam said the bridge closure is for the safety of lives and property of Nigerians in general.

Ambode flags off ABAT truck terminal

And Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has flagged off the expansion of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Truck Terminal in Orile Iganmu.

Ambode assured that work would be accelerated on the 1000-capacity terminal to take trucks parked indiscriminately on the roads and bridges.

He added that the state government has concluded plans to utilise an expanse of land in Ijanikin area with a capacity to accommodate at least 5,000 trucks.

He also inspected the modern bus terminals in Yaba and Oyingbo, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Egan-Agric road project, among others.

