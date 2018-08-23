Third mainland bridge to be shut for three days effective midnight today

Third Mainland Bridge would be temporarily shut down for Three days starting from midnight of August the 23rd that’s today, to midnight of Sunday, August the 26th, for investigative maintenance test to be carried out.

The three day closure, according to the Lagos state commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, is to enable contractors assess the true state of the bridge after which works would commence by the end of the year or early 2019 and last for about 27 months.

The federal government had earlier announced plans to shut the bridge in July, but the decision was put on hold after consultation with stakeholders.

