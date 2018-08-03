Those who welcomed Saraki to PDP are opportunists – Oyedepo

The immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara state, Iyiola Oyedepo has described members of the PDP executive committee who welcomed Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed to the party as inconsequential opportunists.

Oyedepo spoke to journalists at the Ilorin International airport on his arrival from Abuja where he tendered his resignation letter at the PDP national secretariat.

He said he has moved to the APC with most of his followers .

Meanwhile, some executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara state have dissociated themselves from Iyiola Oyedepo, who left the party because of the defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki and governor Abdulfatah Ahmed to the PDP.

At a press conference in Ilorin, the executive members led by the deputy chairman and the women leader, appealed to party members to be receptive to the new members.

At another press conference, another block of the PDP welcomed Saraki with open arms describing his defection as a plus to the party.

