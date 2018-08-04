Home News Torrential rainfall claims one life, destroys over 40 houses in Kano
Heavy rainfall has claimed the life of one person and destroyed over 40 houses in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

The downpour which lasted for four hours, also destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.

The local government councillor, Abdullahi Dambatta, confirmed the incident. He called on the local government council and the state government to come to the aid of the victims.

The State Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SERERA) has also confirmed the incident saying the agency would dispatch its staff to the local government to assess the situation.

