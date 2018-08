Nigerians may risk nationwide blackout as electricity generating companies threaten to shut down power plant.

The Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies, Joy Ogaji said the machines have given indication to shut down.

Ogaji added it could happen automatically but not certain of the time.

She explains that available generation capacity is over 7,500 and the national grid can hardly take more than 4500 MegaWatt without rejecting excess load.

