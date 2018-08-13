Traders cry for help as fire destroys 21 shops at Baga fish market

An inferno at the Baga Fish Market in Maiduguri has destroyed about 21 shops, fish stock and other property worth millions of naira.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of the Borno State Fire Service, Ambursa Pindar says the service responded promptly to calls for help and four fire-fighting trucks were deployed to the market.

He revealed that preliminary investigation indicated that an electrical spark from one of the shops in the market caused the inferno.

Pindar advised traders to always remember to switch off such appliances when leaving the market. He also stressed the importance of acquiring fire extinguishers which could be used to save lives and property in the event of any fire outbreak.

The fire started at about 10:30 p.m on Sunday and lasted for about three hours, destroying property worth millions of naira.

