Troops arrest more than 50 bandits in Zamfara

Security operatives have arrested more than fifty suspected bandits in Zamfara state following a coordinated operation by men and officers of the OPERATION SHARAN DAJI.

Three suspected logistic suppliers of the bandits, identified as Amos Ugwuozor, Nura Mukhtari and Sani Yaro were among those nabbed.

Three kidnapped victims were also rescued by troops, while two cars, thirty mobile phones, five hundred thousand naira and several weapons were recovered.

Addressing journalists in Gusau during the maiden press briefing of the operation Sharan Daji, Brigadier General John Agim listed the achievements of the reconstituted operation that became operational July 1st.

OPERATION SHARAN DAJI comprises of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Airforce,, Nigerian Police, Department of State Security and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and well as other security elements.

