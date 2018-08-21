Home News Troops kill 21 armed herdsmen in Benue
Troops kill 21 armed herdsmen in Benue

Suspected herdsmen ambushed military personnel who were on surveillance in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, killing one soldier and injuring two others.

The incident occurred when the soldiers were patrolling the Gbajimba-Iyordye-Akaahena Road.

The Force Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke, Adeyemi Yekini, said on Monday that troops killed 21 armed herdsmen in Benue State.

He told reporters at the Tactical Air Command Headquarters, Makurdi, that the two injured soldiers were receiving treatment at the Nigeria Air Force Base Hospital

