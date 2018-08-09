Troops neutralize areas attacked by bandits in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army says it has neutralized areas recently attacked by Armed bandits in Zamfara state.

Force Commander of Operation Sharen Daji, Major General Muhammad Muhammad stated this during a hand over ceremony to the newly posted commander, major General Stevenson Olabanji in Gusau.

He said more than five thousand internally displaced persons in Zurmi and Maradun has so far returned back to their respective villages.

The newly posted commander assured that he would continue from where his predecessor stopped and solicited for more support from the general public.

