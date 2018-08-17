Udo Udoma, INEC boss defend 2019 elections’ budget

The Minister of National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, has joined the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, for the 2019 elections’ budget defence.

TVC News reliably gathered that the two officials stepped into the Senate building, venue of the meeting of the Joint Committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives Committees on INEC, at 12:15pm, on Friday.

In his opening remarks, chairman of the joint committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif, re-emphasised the committee’s commitment to ensure that INEC got what it deserves to ensure a hitch-free 2019 general elections.

He said, ” We are not playing politics with the budget for the 2019 elections. We just want some clarifications.”

Recal that the Committee had yesterday announced that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Yakubu Mahmood, will on Friday (today) appear before the joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Electoral Matters.

The joint sitting of the two committees invited the INEC Chief, after noticing areas of differences in the Commission’s budget proposal for the 2019 election totaling N189.2b.

The legislators said they need clarifications in some unspecified aspects of the supplementary, and virement request of President Buhari, towards next year’s polls.

